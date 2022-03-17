Brokers Issue Forecasts for PetIQ, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PETQ stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of -44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

