Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.70

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.70 and last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 4156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

