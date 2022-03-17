BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

