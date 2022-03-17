BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 686,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $33,489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BRP by 126.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,530. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

