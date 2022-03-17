Bruce D. Frank Purchases 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

