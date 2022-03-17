BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $839.99

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.99 ($10.92) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.92). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.92), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile (LON:BTG)
