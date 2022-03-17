Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $918.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.77 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 328,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,404. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $23,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,603,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

