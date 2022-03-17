CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.45 or 0.06786211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,719.53 or 0.99922898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040420 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

