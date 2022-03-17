Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 1,488,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $808.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Caleres by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caleres by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

