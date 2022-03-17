Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$170.95 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

