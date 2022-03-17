Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $55.86. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 34,152 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.