Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $96.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $80.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

