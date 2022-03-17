Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALS. decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Shares of ALS opened at C$23.13 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.49.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

