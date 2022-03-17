Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Posts Earnings Results

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 3,807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 121,801 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

