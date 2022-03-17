Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Posts Earnings Results

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CANO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
