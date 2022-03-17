Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $382,000 Investment in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLEE. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLEE stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

