Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADEX opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

