CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

