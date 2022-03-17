Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $167.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

COF opened at $137.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

