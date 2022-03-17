CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

