CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $270,000 in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $232,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $234,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

