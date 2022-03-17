CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

SAIA stock opened at $280.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day moving average is $287.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

