CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

