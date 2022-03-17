CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

