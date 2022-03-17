CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter.
JEPI stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $63.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.