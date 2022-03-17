CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

