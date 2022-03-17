Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $28.15 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179396 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00399596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,516,155 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

