CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $25.45 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
