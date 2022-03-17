CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $25.45 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

