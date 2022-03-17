CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92,781.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.