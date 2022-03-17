Carnival Co. & (CUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $27.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
