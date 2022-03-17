Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Shelley E. Sayward Sells 191 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $16,697.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
