Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Shelley E. Sayward Sells 191 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $16,697.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.