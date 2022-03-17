CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.06

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 130231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

CBZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

