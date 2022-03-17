C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.80) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.58. The stock has a market cap of £830.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

