CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.
On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 2,303,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
