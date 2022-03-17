CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 2,303,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.