Celina M. Scally Sells 1,310 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $48,967.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of APR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.
Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.
Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
