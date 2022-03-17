Celina M. Scally Sells 1,310 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $48,967.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apria by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apria by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apria by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.