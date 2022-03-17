Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 12.2% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.91. 35,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,099,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

