Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head to Head Survey

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Celyad Oncology and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

41.6% of Celyad Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celyad Oncology and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 3,717.71 -$19.65 million N/A N/A CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.55 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.75

Celyad Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Celyad Oncology and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00 CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $6.89, suggesting a potential upside of 198.27%. CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 277.98%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Celyad Oncology.

Summary

Celyad Oncology beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-Oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

CV Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

