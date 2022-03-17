Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 23235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68.
In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.
About Centamin (TSE:CEE)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.