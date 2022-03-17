Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 23235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

