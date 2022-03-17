Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

