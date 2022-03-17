Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.20. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 89,793 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $445,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $1,691,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.