Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON CAML opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.82) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £381.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.64.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.