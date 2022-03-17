Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cereplast (CERPQ)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.