Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $1,568,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

CERE stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

