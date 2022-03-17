Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

CERT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,389 shares of company stock worth $10,355,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

