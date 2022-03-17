CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.10 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $83.10 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.06867370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,827.78 or 1.00026681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041138 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,575,392 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.