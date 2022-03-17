Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells $143,705.52 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00.

Cerus stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

