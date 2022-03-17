CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 946,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,012,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

