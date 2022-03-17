China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

