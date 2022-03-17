China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
