China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE ZNH opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.