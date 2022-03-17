China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

NYSE ZNH opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.