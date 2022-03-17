Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump Sells 17,258 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

