CIBC Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.
Skeena Resources stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.
About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.