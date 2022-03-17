CIBC Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$23.50 price objective on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

