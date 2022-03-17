CIBC Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.94.
TSE D.UN opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.17.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
